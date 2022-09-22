Wing It On! Secures No. 1 Buffalo Sauce Title at National Competition

As a testament to its commitment to serving an authentic Buffalo-inspired wing experience, Wing It On! was recognized with first place for the best traditional medium Buffalo sauce at the 2022 National Buffalo Wing Festival held Labor Day weekend in the mecca of the chicken wing: Buffalo, New York. Up against both local Buffalo establishments and well-known national brands from Anchor Bar to Buffalo Wild Wings, the brand’s Medium Buffalo sauce took home the top billing based on an anonymous taste test from a panel of judges.

“This is a huge moment in the history of Wing It On! to be recognized as having the best and most authentic Buffalo-style wings in the country,” says Matt Ensero, founder and CEO of Wing It On!. “We have always prided ourselves on providing an exceptional wing experience for our fans, and this honor is evidence of the tireless work we’ve put into crafting each and every one of our sauces for an unmatched flavor profile.”

Additionally, Wing It On!’s new Nashville BBQ sauce, a combination of their Nashville Hot and Hickory BBQ sauces, won second place for the best BBQ sauce in the country.

The brand has certified its position as a leader in the wing category as the official sponsor of the U.S. Chicken Wing Eating Championship. Contestants, which included the likes of Miki Sudo and Joey Chestnut, are challenged to eat as many wings tossed in the brand’s authentic Medium Buffalo sauce in 12 minutes while also wearing Wing It On! branded t-shirts.

Wing It On! has earned a loyal fan following redefining the standards for fresh and crispy wings. With a simplified, innovative menu, fans of the brand have favored the true Buffalo-quality wing cooked and sauced or seasoned to perfection. In addition to its famous wings and boneless tenders, Wing It On! also serves a full-line up of hand-crafted crispy chicken sandwiches, sides and irresistible customizable seasoned fries.

Creating an exceptional wing experience goes back to the early 2000s when Ensero, and his friends would argue amongst themselves every football Sunday about who was driving 30-plus minutes to pick up wings from some of their favorite spots in surrounding towns. However, the distance and Styrofoam take out boxes would always result in soggy and cold wings once they got home. Ensero had enough, hence, Wing It On! was born. He opened the first Wing It On! in his hometown Waterbury, Connecticut, serving only the crispiest of wings that all true wing nuts crave.