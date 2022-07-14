Wing It On! Signs Deal to Add New York Location

Wing It On!, the fan-favorite wing joint known for its always fresh, never-frozen, all-natural wings ’n wiches, has announced a new signed agreement with Hugo Gomez to bring a new location to New York. A site has already been secured for the new location at 126 Spring Street in Ossining.

This will be the second Wing It On! location in New York, joining the other location in Copiague. The newly signed agreement represents a part of the brand’s larger growth strategy to lock in 25 to 30 additional units by the end of year in target markets like New York, as well as other markets along the East Coast, the Southeast and Texas.

“Wing It On! is a perfect fit for the Ossining community. We’ve been lacking a quality, fast-casual chicken concept in the area for quite some time, and bringing Wing It On! to the market fills that need customers have been craving,” says Gomez. “The passion that the Wing It On! team has for the brand is palpable, and with their support, we’ll be a huge success in the community.”

Gomez bring a wealth of business operations experience with him to Wing It On!. Prior to franchising with the brand, he has helped run a family-owned grocery market, overseeing the day-to-day operations of the store. He also manages and oversees his family’s commercial real estate properties.

Wing It On! has earned a loyal fan following redefining the standards for fresh and crispy wings. With a simplified, innovative menu, fans of the brand have favored the true Buffalo-quality wing cooked and sauced or seasoned to perfection. In addition to its famous wings and boneless tenders, Wing It On! also serves a full-line up of hand-crafted crispy chicken sandwiches, sides and irresistible customizable seasoned fries. Wing It On! certified its position as a leader in the category after being the official sponsor of the 2021 U.S. Chicken Wing Eating Championship on September 5 held in the chicken wing capital of the world, Buffalo, New York. Participants, which included the likes of Miki Sudo and Joey Chestnut, were challenged to eat as many wings tossed in the brand’s authentic Medium Buffalo sauce in 12 minutes while also wearing Wing It On! branded t-shirts. Wing It On! will repeat as the official sponsor in 2022.

“Hugo is exactly the type of franchisee with a commitment to quality food and customer service that we want here at Wing It On!,” says Matt Ensero, founder and CEO of Wing It On!. “His previous business operations experience will translate well into owning his Wing It On! store, and I can’t wait to introduce our delicious wings, wiches, tenders and more to Ossining and give them the experience they’ve been waiting for.”

Creating an exceptional wing experience goes back to the early 2000s when Ensero, and his friends would argue amongst themselves every football Sunday about who was driving 30-plus minutes to pick up wings from some of their favorite spots in surrounding towns. However, the distance and Styrofoam take out boxes would always result in soggy and cold wings once they got home. Ensero had enough, hence, Wing It On! was born. He opened the first Wing It On! in his hometown Waterbury, Connecticut, serving only the crispiest of wings that all true wing nuts crave.

The attractiveness of the franchise model is only enhanced with its flexible design footprint. Takeout and delivery drive nearly 90 percent of store revenues, meaning overhead is kept low with just a small portion of the restaurant reserved for dine-in. Locations can range from less than 1,000 square feet up to 1,700 square feet, with the “sweet spot” being 1,200-1,500 square foot stores.

Offering a built-in digital experience that franchisees can leverage for online ordering, a mobile app and third-party delivery integration software, the Wing It On! digital operating model fosters a low initial investment and higher sales per square foot. Wing It On! also offers a food truck franchise option to drive additional revenues.

As the brand continues to expand into key markets, Wing It On! is actively seeking qualified single-unit and multi-unit owners looking to invest with an emerging brand in the fast-growing chicken segment that keeps operations simple. Ideal franchisees should have business or operations experience and a passion for the restaurant industry – if you’re a wing nut, even better. Franchisees must have a minimum net worth of $400,000 and meet the minimum liquid assets requirement of $100,000.