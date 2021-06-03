Wing It On! Signs Deal to Open Store in Orlando

Wing It On!, the New England based and fan-favorite wing joint known for its fresh, never-frozen, all-natural wings ’n wiches, has announced a new signed agreement with Dave Miller, an experienced business owner, to bring a location to Orlando.

This will be the first Wing It On! location in Florida. The newly signed agreement represents a part of the brand’s larger growth strategy to lock in 25 to 30 additional units by the end of year in target markets in Florida such as Orlando and Tampa.

“When looking at opportunities to establish a business in the United States, Wing It On! really stood out from the rest. It’s an up-and-coming brand with a lot of potential to grow, which really intrigued me,” say Miller. “I can’t wait to see what’s in store for us in Orlando.”

Miller brings with him a wealth of business experience to Wing It On! Previously, he worked for one of the top banks in the United Kingdom and Australia, as well as working in the forestry industry in New Zealand. He also operated a coffee roastery in the United Kingdom. In each of these positions, Miller learned crucial operations and management skills that will make Wing It On! in Orlando successful.

Wing It On! has earned a loyal fan following redefining the standards for fresh and crispy wings. With a simplified, innovative menu, fans of the brand have experienced the true Buffalo-quality wing cooked and sauced or seasoned to perfection. In addition to its famous wings and boneless tenders, Wing It On! also serves a full-line up of hand-crafted crispy chicken sandwiches, freshly prepared salads, sides and irresistible customizable seasoned fries.

“I’m absolutely thrilled Wing It On! is entering the Orlando market with someone like Dave,” says Matt Ensero, CEO and founder of Wing It On!. “Florida is a key state for us to grow in, and this is only the first step as we establish ourselves in the Sunshine State. I anticipate great things for Dave.”

Creating the best wing experience around goes back to the early 2000s when Ensero and his friends would argue every football Sunday about who was driving 30-plus minutes to pick up wings from some of their favorite spots in nearby towns. However, the distance and low-quality product would always result in soggy and cold wings once they got home. Ensero had enough, hence, Wing It On! was born. He opened the first Wing It On! in his hometown of Waterbury, Connecticut, serving only the crispiest of wings that all true wing nuts crave.

The attractiveness of the franchise model is only enhanced with its flexible design footprint. Takeout and delivery drive nearly 90 percent of store revenues, meaning overhead is kept low with just a small portion of the restaurant reserved for dine-in. Locations can range from less than 1,200 square feet up to 1,400 square feet. With real estate flexibility on its side and consumer demand high, Wing It On! plans to grow by targeting single-unit and multi-unit deals in key growth markets including Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Orlando, Tampa, Atlanta and the Triangle of North Carolina.

Offering a built-in digital experience that franchisees can leverage for online ordering, a mobile app and third-party delivery integration software, the Wing It On! digital operating model fosters a low initial investment and higher sales per square foot. Wing It On! also offers a food truck franchise option to drive additional revenues.

As the brand continues to expand into key markets, Wing It On! is actively seeking qualified single-unit and multi-unit owners looking to invest with an emerging brand in the fast-growing chicken segment that keeps operations simple. Ideal franchisees should have business or operations experience and a passion for the restaurant industry – if you’re a wing nut, even better. Franchisees must have a minimum net worth of $400,000 and meet the minimum liquid assets requirement of $100,000.