Wing It On! Soars Into 2023 After Banner Year

Wing It On! is soaring with the arrival of 2023, ascending to new elevations in the highly competitive chicken wing and sandwiches category.



Fresh off a year in which Wing It On! expanded by 70 percent, introducing the concept to markets like Long Island, Dallas-Fort Worth and Orlando with talented franchise operators, and earned top national accolades as “America’s #1 Buffalo Sauce” at the 2022 U.S. Chicken Wing Eating Championship, the brand is showing no signs of slowing down.



“When you have the best sauce in America, strong franchise operators joining our system and high-performing stores across the country, you’re going to grab the attention of key stakeholders in our industry, and that’s exactly what is happening,” says Matt Ensero, CEO of Wing It On!. “Many would be satisfied at this point, but we’re clearly not resting on our laurels. We know there is so much yet to achieve and we’re continuously focused on enhancing our menu offerings, operations and guest experience because the sky is the limit for us.”



Part of the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of America’s “Fastest-Growing Private Companies,” Wing It On! turns the corner on the new year celebrating a batch of new locations and fresh franchise growth ahead. Recent openings include West Orange, New Jersey and Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina. Likewise, an opening in the first quarter this year is planned for the Orlando metro area, joining a ghost kitchen already operating in downtown Orlando.



“A critical component of growing our brand’s prominence in the chicken wing and sandwiches category is opening in America’s most attractive markets. When we enter densely populated areas, communities ‘flock’ to us,” adds Ensero. “By building a loyal following we catch the attention of operators and it continues our cycle of growth wherever we expand.”



Wing It On! has earned a loyal fan following by redefining the standards for fresh and crispy wings. With a simplified, innovative menu, fans of the brand have favored the true Buffalo-quality wing cooked and sauced or seasoned to perfection. In addition to its famous wings and tenders, Wing It On! also serves a full lineup of hand-crafted crispy chicken sandwiches, chicken and veggie dumplings, sides and irresistible, customizable seasoned fries.



Creating an exceptional wing experience goes back to the early 2000s when Ensero and his friends would argue amongst themselves every football Sunday about who was driving 30-plus minutes to pick up wings from some of their favorite spots in surrounding towns. However, the distance and Styrofoam takeout boxes would always result in soggy and cold wings once they got home. Ensero had enough, hence, Wing It On! was born. He opened the first Wing It On! in his hometown Waterbury, Connecticut, serving only the crispiest of wings that all true wing nuts crave.



The attractiveness of the franchise model is only enhanced with its flexible design footprint. Takeout and delivery powered by third-party app relationships drive nearly 90 percent of store revenues, meaning overhead is kept low with just a small portion of the restaurant reserved for dine-in. Locations can range from less than 1,000 square feet up to 2,000-plus square feet, depending on the market and demographics.



Offering a robust digital experience that franchisees can leverage for online ordering, a mobile app and third-party delivery integration software, the Wing It On! digital operating model fosters a low initial investment and higher sales per square foot. Wing It On! also offers a food truck franchise option as an add-on to its brick-and-mortar stores to drive additional revenues.



As the brand continues to expand into key markets, Wing It On! is actively seeking qualified single and multi-unit owners looking to invest with an emerging brand in the fast-growing chicken segment that keeps operations simple. Ideal franchisees should have business or operations experience and a passion for the restaurant industry. Franchisees must have a minimum net worth of $400,000 and meet the minimum liquid assets requirement of $100,000.