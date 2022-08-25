Wing It On! to Sponsor The Susie Open

Wing It On! announced that it will sponsor The Susie Open, a golf outing hosted by The Susie Foundation, for the second consecutive year. The outing raises funds to aid in the organization’s mission to provide support to patients, families and caregivers of those living with ALS across New England.

Back for its fifth year, The Susie Open will take place on Friday, August 26 at Tunxis Country Club in Farmington, Connecticut starting at 1:00 p.m., just minutes away from the brand’s original location in Waterbury, Connecticut. Members from the Wing It On! team will compete in the tournament’s traditional 18-hole course to raise money for ALS programs.

The New Britain, Connecticut Wing It On Wheels! food truck will also be on site handing out chicken tenders with three of the brand’s signature sauces to the participants.

“Our team had a blast supporting The Susie Foundation during last year’s tournament, and immediately knew that we wanted to get involved again this year,” says Matt Ensero, CEO of Wing It On!. “It’s an honor for our brand to take part in putting on an event that is filled with as much compassion and energy as The Susie Open is.”

The Susie Foundation is a non-profit organization focused on improving the lives of young caregivers and families living alongside those suffering from ALS. The organization’s namesake, Susan Ready Matthews, passed away in 2011. Ever since, the foundation has worked to bring life-changing support services to those caring for others with the disease.

“What sets our operators across the country apart is their desire to share in moments like these with their communities – creating strong relationships that help to drive engagement with the brand at a local level,” continues Ensero. “That starts with us as a leadership team.”