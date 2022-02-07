Wing It On! Unveils Contest and Pre-Ordering for Big Game

Wing It On! is making it a whole lot easier for their fans to have the ultimate game day experience for the Big Game. The beloved better chicken concept announced today the launch of a gift card giveaway contest on social media as well as pre-ordering starting ahead of Sunday, February 13 and free delivery for certain orders.

The contest, announced on the Wing It On! Instagram page, will pick two lucky winners for the ultimate fan package. First place will receive a $100 gift card for NFLShop.com and second place a $50 gift card. To learn more about the contest, visit Wing It On!’s Instagram page or website. No purchase is necessary. The giveaway is open to all legal U.S. residents of the 50 United States who are 18 years of age or older.

For wing nuts looking to get a head start on planning their spread for the Big Game, Wing It On! will be accepting pre-orders starting [Saturday, February 5, 2022. Fans can find their nearest Wing It On! location to start their pre-order by calling ahead, visiting their website or downloading their mobile app. All orders placed through the WIO! website or their mobile app for the Big Game will also qualify for free delivery. This offer is only valid at participating locations and does not apply to third-party delivery orders. Fans can also call a WIO! teammate for more information on how to pre-order and select a preferred pick-up time.

Wing It On! has earned a loyal fan following redefining the standards for fresh and crispy wings. With a simplified, innovative menu, fans of the brand have favored the true Buffalo-quality wing cooked and sauced or seasoned to perfection. In addition to its famous wings and boneless tenders, Wing It On! also serves a full-line up of hand-crafted crispy chicken sandwiches, sides and irresistible customizable seasoned fries. Wing It On! certified its position as a leader in the category after being the official sponsor of the 2021 U.S. Chicken Wing Eating Championship on September 5 held in the chicken wing capital of the world, Buffalo, New York. Participants, which included the likes of Miki Sudo and Joey Chestnut, were challenged to eat as many wings tossed in the brand’s authentic Medium Buffalo sauce in 12 minutes while also wearing Wing It On! branded t-shirts. Wing It On! will repeat as the official sponsor in 2022.

Creating an exceptional wing experience goes back to the early 2000s when Ensero, and his friends would argue amongst themselves every football Sunday about who was driving 30-plus minutes to pick up wings from some of their favorite spots in surrounding towns. However, the distance and Styrofoam take out boxes would always result in soggy and cold wings once they got home. Ensero had enough, hence, Wing It On! was born. He opened the first Wing It On! in his hometown Waterbury, Connecticut, serving only the crispiest of wings that all true wing nuts crave.