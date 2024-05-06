Wing Snob, the fast-casual, never-frozen chicken wing concept, has introduced a new addition to their menu – Mac and Cheese. Initially established as a trailblazing wing joint in Detroit, Wing Snob now offers its sauce-centric wing menu in just under 50 locations across the country.

Says Jack Mashini, Co-Founder of Wing Snob, “We’ve been eagerly anticipating this moment, and now it’s finally here: mac and cheese is officially on the menu! Our guests, especially families, have been begging for mac & cheese for a while. We’re thrilled that our guests can score this side and can’t wait to see the inventive twists they come up with using our playful ‘Snob Shot’ addition.”

Guests can enjoy Wing Snob’s new Mac and Cheese at all locations as a premium side option included in a meal combo, or on its own with the option of three convenient sizes: regular, large, and family.

Each Mac and Cheese serving offers the option to add a ‘Snob Shot,’ a playful term for an extra splash of sauce that enhances the cheesy delight. The sauce options feature some of Wing Snob’s fan favorites, including Honey BBQ, Buffalo, Cajun, Hot AF, Lemon Pepper, Nashville Hot, and Sweet Heat.

This latest addition to the menu showcases the wide array of choices offered at Wing Snob. Diners of all ages, from children to adults, can find something to enjoy, whether they prefer their food with a kick or not. Additionally, the new mac and cheese option is now offered for catering purposes and is available in both half and full pans.

Wing Snob’s menu offers a diverse array of offerings, ranging from classic traditional and boneless wings to chicken sandwiches, tenders, crispy chicken minis, loaded fries and more. The menu features a curated selection of 18 distinctive flavor offerings, including favorites like Chicken & Waffles, Snobby Q, Jamaican Jerk, and Hot AF. Keeping up with current culinary trends, the brand has expanded into the plant-based arena, offering cauliflower wings and chicken tenders crafted from Beyond Meat.