Wing Snob spreads the love this Valentine’s Day with a deal for two. Introducing the ‘Any 2 for You and Your Boo’ combo, a special meal designed for couples (or besties) looking to share their love for great food. Known for their wide variety of bold and unique sauces and dry rubs, the national chicken wing brand delivers a personalized dining experience with tailored orders and mix-and-match options for sauces, heat levels, and sides.

From February 10 to February 16, Wing Snob locations nationwide will offer the exclusive combo featuring two orders of any chicken sando, large fries, and two drinks for $22.22– making it easy to celebrate the holiday of love with your favorite person and your favorite flavors. Whether you’re a fan of spicy, sweet, or savory, the ‘Any 2 for You and Your Boo’ deal has something to satisfy every craving.

“Nothing brings people together like great food,” said Jack Mashini, Co-Founder of Wing Snob. “This Valentine’s Day, we’re excited to offer the ‘Any 2 for You and Your Boo’ combo so our guests can share a memorable meal with someone special—because love and sandos are always better when shared.”

Guests can dine in, order online, or take the combo to-go for a cozy night in. For those planning ahead, online pre-orders will be accepted starting February 10, ensuring Valentine’s Day celebrations are stress-free and delicious.

Wing Snob’s menu offers a range of classic and new options, ranging from traditional and boneless wings to chicken sandwiches, tenders, crispy chicken minis, loaded fries, and more. Recently, the brand rolled out a new menu featuring Premium Chicken Sandos and Loaded Fries.

Wing Snob’s ​ menu features a few Detroit-inspired creations, including the Southside Chicken Sando, made with fried chicken, pickles, and cheese sauce on a butter-grilled brioche bun, and the Lafayette Chicken Sando, which adds chili and a crispy onion ring for an extra kick. Guests can also enjoy limited-time Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Loaded Fries and Classic Cheetos Loaded Fries, with fresh chicken and melty cheese sauce. The Loaded Fry menu also offers other fan favorites like Garlic Parmesan, Chicken Chili Cheese, Buffalo Ranch, Honey BBQ, and Ragin’ Slaw Chicken Loaded Fries.

Wing Snob’s loyalty program, Snob Perks, is the hub for customer loyalty, allowing guests to accumulate perks, place orders, and redeem loyalty rewards. ‘Wing Snobs’ or newcomers can download the app via the Apple Store or Google Play to take full advantage of exclusive deals.