Wing Snob Announces Expansion in Michigan

Wing Snob, the fast-casual, fresh never, frozen chicken wing restaurant concept, recently opened new locations in Michigan in Allen Park, Plymouth and Lansing with additional Michigan locations opening this summer in Brighton, Dearborn, Livonia, Shelby Township, and Richmond -plus more in Fate, Texas; Waukesha, Wisconsin; Mount Prospect, Illinois; Elgin, Illinois; and Matteson, Illinois. The announcement was made by Wing Snob Co-founders Brian Shunia and Jack Mashini of Michigan.

Adding to the growth is dozens more locations committed to in Canada, Florida, Illinois, Wisconsin and Ohio. The Warren, MI-based business started by Shunia and Mashini – two self-proclaimed wing snobs themselves – also announce the expanding franchise has also launched line of bottled spices currently sold at all Wing Snob locations.

The spice line includes Wing Snobs most popular flavors in flavors of Lemon Pepper & Cajun which is already flying off the shelves.

“From our very first store in Livonia, Michigan in 2017, Wing Snob has grown rapidly mainly due to the high quality of our products,” says Shunia. “Second, the brand provides its multi-unit operators affordable, flexible new-builds or conversion options. Customers love us because we know wings! You need to be quick to a guest’s needs with a fast turnaround time alongside the freshest quality possibility and Wing Snob achieves this seamlessly.”

Named one of America’s 40 hottest franchise startups of 2023 by QSR magazine and one of the 2023 Top New & Emerging Franchises, the restaurant chain has focused its efforts on providing customers a specialized menu with chicken wing and boneless chicken, and alternative wing offerings (in quantities ranging from a half-dozen to 100), loaded flavored French fries, cornbread, and gourmet cheesecakes. One of the more unique aspects is a selection of a dozen creative sauces to accompany its always-fresh chicken, as the popularity of fast-casual restaurant concepts continues to flourish.

While more than 90 percent of its business is take-out and delivery, it also offers curbside and traditional dine-in seating. Footprints of locations range from 1,200 – 2,000 sq. ft. – designed with a friendly, upbeat, casual, welcoming atmosphere.

“Each time we enter a new market, we love to see customers become super fans of Wing Snob,” Mashini says. “No one makes better wings than us and offers the great service that we do; that’s the reason for our success.”

Opportunities for franchisees, owner/operators, investors and landlords of second-generation restaurant locations are available nationwide and in Canada.