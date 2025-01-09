To celebrate the New Year, Wing Snob is bringing the heat with deals that are too good to miss, just in time for International Hot & Spicy Food Day on January 16 and National Hot Sauce Day on January 22, and of course, to ring in the new year with better wings!

This month, Wing Snob is offering a 20-piece Boneless Flight for just $14.99, perfect for sharing (or not!), and a 6-piece Boneless Combo with a drink and ranch for only $6.99. Guests can toss these fresh wings with any of Wing Snob’s signature sauces, including Hot AF, Buffalo, Mango Habanero, or any flavor that delivers just the right level of spice.

Plus, these deals get even better for members of Wing Snob’s Snob Perks program, with double points on all purchases this month.