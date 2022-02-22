Wing Snob Inks Agreement to Open 25 Stores in Michigan

Fast-casual chicken wing restaurant Wing Snob is growing its footprint in Michigan, announcing a deal to add 25 new franchise locations throughout the state. Wing Snob serves hormone-free and never-frozen chicken wings, chicken tenders, boneless chicken wings, and vegetarian-friendly cauliflower wings with a large variety of gourmet sauces.

Area developers Chintan Patel and Prakash Chaudhari, seasoned franchisees who currently own and operate 50 restaurant locations throughout the Midwest, will open 25 Wing Snob locations in Michigan over the next four years. The first two locations are currently under construction in New Hudson and East Lansing.

"We're thrilled to have two experienced operators who share our commitment to the Wing Snob brand join us as we expand our reach across the state. Their knowledge of the restaurant industry and key growth markets in Michigan are a tremendous asset to the brand. We look forward to introducing Wing Snob to customers throughout the state and getting better wings in their hands,’ says Jack Mashini and Brian Shunia, founders of Wing Snob.

As Wing Snob continues to stir excitement and development into new market areas, the brand provides its multi-unit operators affordable, flexible new-builds or conversion options. While more than 90 percent of its business is take-out, curbside and delivery, Wing Snob also offers traditional dine-in seating. Location footprints approximate 1,500 square feet – designed with a friendly, casual, welcoming atmosphere. Further announcements will be made as specific Wing Snob opening dates unfold.

Wing Snob currently has 22 stores open in Michigan, Ohio, Texas and Canada, plus an additional 20 in development in Florida – garnering attention from multiple experienced restaurant owner/operators, restaurant groups and investors. The restaurant chain has focused its efforts on providing customers a specialized menu with chicken wing and alternative wing offerings (in various quantities and combo packs), flavored French fries, cornbread, and gourmet cheesecake.