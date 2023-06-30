Wing Snob Launches Chicken Sandwiches

Beginning Saturday, July 1, Wing Snob, a fast-casual chicken wing restaurant concept is launching two chicken sandwiches to its menu at all locations. Wing Snob’s new crispy chicken sandwiches live up to the brand’s fresh-never-frozen mantra; and is topped with mayo, thick crinkle-cut dill pickles and served on a brioche bun. Available in Spicy or Original.

The Michigan-based franchise currently has 50 locations open or in development in Michigan, Florida, Illinois, Ohio, Texas, Wisconsin, and Canada.

“We have been working hard over the past year to get it just right, and now we are ready to say, Hello, America! We’ve created the freshest, crispiest, juiciest and most robust chicken sandwich on the market just in time for summer,” says Brian Shunia and Jack Mashini, founders of Wing Snob. “We’re very excited to swing the doors open Saturday to offer our Original or Spicy Chicken Sandwiches to our customers. Chicken sandwiches are the new burger in America and Wing Snob is extremely proud of what we have created for our fellow Snobs. Are you ready to try it?”

Named one of America’s 40 hottest franchise startups of 2023 by QSR magazine as well as one of the 2023 top new and emerging franchises, along with the two new chicken sandwiches, Wing Snob serves hormone-free and never-frozen chicken wings, chicken tenders, boneless chicken wings, and vegetarian-friendly cauliflower wings with a large variety of gourmet sauces to choose from.

Wing Snob’s menu is also famed for its selection of creative dipping sauces. It’s Fry Snob line features 21 flavor options for fries: Lemon Pepper, Chicken & Waffles, Awesome Sauce, Garlic Parm, Teriyaki, Honey BBQ, Snobby-Q, Cheese, Chili Cheese, Buffalo, Buffalo Ranch, Buffalo Parm, Cajun, Cajun Ranch, Mango Habanero, Jamaican Jerk, Sweet Chili, Lemon Pepper, Seasoned, Seasoned, Buffalo Lemon Pepper, Chili and Hot AF. Focusing its efforts on providing customers a specialized menu with chicken wing and alternative wing options, flavored French fries, cornbread and gourmet cheesecake, Wing Snob has seen continued success in their fast casual concept.

While more than 90 percent of its business is take-out and delivery, Wing Snob also offers traditional dine-in seating at select locations. Footprints of locations range from 1,200-2,000 square feet.