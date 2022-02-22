Wing Snob to Offer Drumsticks and Thighs for Limited Time

Fast-casual chicken wing restaurant concept Wing Snob has announced it will be offering chicken drumsticks and thighs on its menu for a limited time in Michigan, plus an expansion of its ‘Fry Snob’ offerings for a total of 18 French fry flavors. The Michigan-based franchise, which currently has 22 locations in Michigan, Ohio, Texas and Canada, serves hormone-free and never-frozen chicken wings, chicken tenders, boneless chicken wings, and vegetarian-friendly cauliflower wings with a large variety of gourmet sauces to choose from.

“Our priority will always be our fresh, juicy and delicious chicken,” says Jack Mashini and Brian Shunia, founders of Wing Snob. “We’re very excited to offer our customers more options and more flavors to our menu and the addition of our new staple menu items comes just in time for Super Bowl LVI, the day in which Americans are expected to eat 1.42 billion chicken wings.

One of the more unique aspects to Wing Snob’s menu is a selection of creative dipping sauces to accompany its always-fresh chicken. Continuing with that theme, the addition of a dozen new French fry flavors, under the category of Fry Snob at Wing Snob, makes for a total of 18 flavor options for fries: Lemon Pepper, Chicken & Waffles, Awesome Sauce, Garlic Parm, Teriyaki, Honey BBQ, Snobby-Q, Cheese, Chili Cheese, Buffalo, Buffalo Ranch, Buffalo Parm, Cajun, Cajun Ranch, Mango Habanero, Jamaican Jerk, Sweet Chili, and Hot AF. The permanent fry offerings will stay on the menu, which will be dubbed ‘Fry Snob.’

Adding drumsticks and thighs to the menu further provides chicken fans multiple food options at Wing Snob, with the choice to mix and match (50/50 combinations are available in various configurations currently) plus numerous meal deals. Customers can also choose a Fan Pack, which offers four different meal options and are expected to be popular orders for this year’s Super Bowl, particularly with the limited time items.

Focusing its efforts on providing customers a specialized menu with chicken wing and alternative wing options (in quantities ranging from a half-dozen to 50), flavored French fries, cornbread and gourmet cheesecake, Wing Snob has seen continued success in their fast casual concept.