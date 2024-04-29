Wing Snob announced their first campus location at the University of Michigan. Renowned for its innovative approach to wings and commitment to quality ingredients, Wing Snob will now bring its delectable offerings to the heart of the University of Michigan in the Michigan Union starting in August 2024.

Originally hailing from Detroit as the city’s pioneering wing spot, Wing Snob has rapidly grown into a national sensation, with over 50 locations across the country and 100 additional locations planned before the end of 2025. The brand has become synonymous with its sauce-driven wing menu, featuring an array of flavors that cater to all taste preferences.

The University of Michigan location marks Wing Snob’s first foray into the nontraditional dining space, signaling a bold expansion strategy for the beloved brand. By opening a location at one of the leading institutions in the Big Ten Conference, Wing Snob aims to further cement its presence in the hearts of wing enthusiasts while offering an exciting dining option to students, faculty, and visitors alike.

“We are thrilled to open our first university restaurant at the University of Michigan and introduce Wing Snob to the vibrant campus community,” says Jack Mashini, Co-Founder of Wing Snob. This new endeavor will open the door to many more restaurants, allowing us to serve our wings to guests across the US in a non-traditional setting.”

The University of Michigan Union location will provide students and faculty with convenient access to Wing Snob’s signature menu items, including an array of wing flavors ranging from classic buffalo to Hot AF as well as chicken sandwiches, tenders, and more. Additionally, guests can expect a selection of sides, loaded fries, desserts, and beverages to complement their wing experience.

“We are excited to welcome Wing Snob to the Michigan Union! Students have been asking us for a great chicken option, and Wing Snob has a variety of menu items that meet a diverse array of dietary needs,” says Susan Pile, Senior Director of University Unions and Auxiliary Services.

Wing Snob’s new location at the University of Michigan underscores its commitment to providing high-quality, crave-worthy dining options in diverse settings. Whether enjoying a quick bite between classes or gathering with friends for a game day feast, Wing Snob promises to deliver an unforgettable dining experience at its newest location.