Wing Snob, the chicken wing brand known for its signature sauces and diverse menu, debuts a new Hot Honey BBQ sauce to mark the start of spring. This latest addition puts a bold Wing Snob spin on the classic sweet and spicy combination.

“We’re always looking for fun ways to turn up the flavor, and Hot Honey BBQ hits that sweet spot — literally,” said Jack Mashini, Co Founder of Wing Snob. “It’s the ultimate blend of sweet, smoky, and just enough heat, and it pairs perfectly with everything from our wings and tenders to sandwiches and fries.”

Wing Snob’s new Hot Honey BBQ sauce adds a bold, flavorful twist to fan favorites across the menu. Whether paired with traditional or boneless wings, chicken sandwiches, or crispy tenders, this sweet and spicy blend of hot honey and classic BBQ delivers a perfectly balanced flavor that takes every bite to the next level. The Hot Honey BBQ sauce also makes the perfect “Snob Shot” for mac and cheese — a final drizzle of bold flavor to elevate one of their fan favorite sides.

Known for its wide-ranging menu, Wing Snob stands out with over 18 signature sauces and rubs. From timeless favorites like Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, and Honey Barbecue to creative offerings such as Chicken & Waffles, Awesome Sauce, and Snobby Q, Wing Snob delivers something for every flavor craving.

Wing Snob’s loyalty program, Snob Perks, is the hub for customer loyalty, allowing guests to accumulate perks, place orders, and redeem loyalty rewards. ‘Wing Snobs’ or newcomers can download the app via the Apple Store or Google Play to take full advantage of exclusive deals.