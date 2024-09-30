Wing Snob, renowned for its unique sauces and diverse menu, unveils two exciting new menu categories: Premium Get Loaded Fries, along with new Fresh Chicken Sando’s and Premium Sando Combos. Starting Friday October 11, 2024, these items promise a distinctive Wing Snob experience, setting the brand apart from other chicken wing concepts and expanding its market share to the hot chicken sandwich space.

“At Wing Snob, our mission is to elevate flavor. Our new menu items offer mouthwatering combinations that are incredibly satisfying and guarantee an unforgettable experience for every guest. Whether you opt for the loaded fries or a chicken sando with all the toppings, we promise a meal loaded with flavor alongside a one of a kind palette exploding experience,” says Brian Shunia, Wing Snob Co-Founder.

‘GET LOADED’ FRIES

With these new menu items, Wing Snob’s award-winning fries are leveling up. For a limited time, guests can indulge in Cheetos and Flamin’ Hot Loaded Fries and Classic Cheetos Loaded Fries, featuring America’s favorite chip, fresh chicken, and melty cheese sauce.

Additionally, the loaded fry menu includes Garlic Parmesan Chicken Loaded Fries, Chicken Chili Cheese Loaded Fries, Buffalo Ranch Loaded Fries, Honey BBQ, and Ragin’ Slaw Chicken Loaded Fries, as well as more popular flavor combinations.

FRESH HAND BREADED CHICKEN SANDOS AND PREMIUM SANDO COMBOS

Wing Snob’s hand-breaded chicken sandwiches are renowned for a reason, and now they have an added touch of gourmet flair. Favorites include the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sando with buffalo sauce, ranch, and pickles; the Boom Boom Chicken Sando with a beer-battered onion ring, Boom Boom sauce, and pickles; and the Mac Daddy Chicken Sando piled high with mac and cheese, cheese sauce, and pickles— served on a grilled butter brioche bun.

Additionally, Wing Snob offers guests the option to upgrade to a Premium Sando Combo. Each combo includes a side of their famous battered fries and housemade Ragin’ Slaw, along with their choice of 6oz premium fresh chicken sando.

These new offerings add an elevated touch to Wing Snob, giving guests even more menu options and positioning the brand into categories that extend beyond chicken wings. In addition to the new items, the brand’s menu features a curated selection of 18 distinctive flavors, including favorites like Chicken & Waffles, Snobby Q, Jamaican Jerk, and Hot AF.