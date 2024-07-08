Wing Snob, the fast-casual restaurant known for its fresh wings featuring 18 unique sauces and rubs, is commemorating National Food Holidays in July with giveaways and special offers for members of its Snob Perks loyalty program. The festivities will include National Fry Day, National Mac and Cheese Day, and National Chicken Wing Day.

Says Co-Founder Jack Mashini, “July has all our favorite food holidays! Now is the perfect time to download our app and enjoy amazing deals on many of our menu items, both old and new. We can’t wait to celebrate summer in the best way possible with FREE fries and wings!”

NATIONAL FRY DAY

WHAT:

On July 12, Wing Snob is treating fry enthusiasts to an amazing offer. Each Snob Perks loyalty program member will receive a free order of fries, with no purchase required. Known for their irresistible crispiness, Wing Snob’s fries can be enjoyed plain or topped with a variety of signature sauces and rubs. Popular combinations include Buffalo Lemon Pepper, Cajun Ranch, Tostitos Chili Cheese, and more.

WHEN:

National Fry Day

Friday, July 12, 2024

NATIONAL MAC AND CHEESE DAY

WHAT:

On July 14, Wing Snob is marking the launch of its new, delectably cheesy Mac and Cheese. Every member of the Snob Perks program will be treated to a complimentary “Snob Shot” with their Mac and Cheese purchase, an additional drizzle of sauce that takes the cheesy experience up a notch. The selection of sauces includes some of Wing Snob’s most popular choices, such as Honey BBQ, Buffalo, Cajun, Hot AF, Lemon Pepper, Nashville Hot, and Sweet Heat.

Guests can enjoy Wing Snob’s new Mac and Cheese at all locations as a premium side option included in a meal combo, or on its own with the option of three convenient sizes: regular, large, and family.

WHEN:

National Mac and Cheese Day

Sunday, July 14, 2024

NATIONAL CHICKEN WING DAY

WHAT:

On July 29, Wing Snob is celebrating what it does best—chicken wings. Snob Perks members who order through the app will receive a free 10-piece boneless wing with the purchase of a 10-piece traditional wing. The menu features a curated selection of 18 distinctive flavor offerings, including favorites like Chicken & Waffles, Snobby Q, Jamaican Jerk, and Hot AF.

WHEN:

National Chicken Wing Day

Monday, July 29, 2024

Wing Snob’s loyalty program, Snob Perks, is the hub for customer loyalty, allowing guests to accumulate perks, place orders, and redeem loyalty rewards. ‘Wing Snobs’ or newcomers can download the app via the Apple Store or Google Play to take full advantage of exclusive deals.