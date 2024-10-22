Wing Snob, the rapidly expanding chicken wing brand known for its signature sauces and wide variety, is offering customers a chance to make this Thanksgiving unforgettable. Starting October 21, every online order placed at Wing Snob will automatically enter guests into a contest to win two tickets to the much-anticipated Thanksgiving Day NFL game between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears.

The game, taking place on November 28, 2024 at Ford Field in Detroit, promises to be an electrifying matchup. The giveaway will award two guests each with a pair of tickets, so they can bring a friend to enjoy the game. Adding to the excitement, Wing Snob’s new location at Ford Field will treat the winners to free unlimited wings throughout the game.

How to Enter:

Simply place any online order at Wing Snob between October 21 and November 23, 2024 .

. Each order counts as one entry

“We’re thrilled to give our customers the opportunity to experience this iconic Thanksgiving tradition live,” said Jack Mashini, Co-Founder of Wing Snob. “The Lions vs. Bears game is always one of the season’s most anticipated matchups, and we can’t wait to send four lucky fans to be live and in person.”

Wing Snob fans can savor their favorite wings while betting to win the grand prize, which includes two premium tickets to the game. From Wing Snob’s signature flavors like Lemon Pepper and Snobby-Q to their famous hand-cut fries, every order gets you one step closer to Ford Field.

Contest Dates:

Entry Period: October 21 – November 23, 2024

Winner Announced: November 24, 2024

Game Date: November 28, 2024 (Bears vs. Lions Thanksgiving Game)

Wing Snob sets itself apart with a diverse menu that boasts over 15 sauces and rubs. Catering to all taste preferences, the brand offers classic favorites like Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, and Honey Barbecue, alongside more inventive choices like Chicken & Waffles, Awesome Sauce, Snobby Q, and more.

Wing Snob’s loyalty program, Snob Perks, is the hub for customer loyalty, allowing guests to accumulate perks, place orders, and redeem loyalty rewards. ‘Wing Snobs’ or newcomers can download the app via the Apple Store or Google Play to take full advantage of exclusive deals.