Wing Snob, the fast-casual restaurant known for its fresh wings featuring 18 unique sauces and rubs, announces the grand opening of its first booth in an NFL stadium. This landmark booth will be located in the heart of Detroit at the Lions Stadium, also known as Ford Field. Wing Snob’s stadium debut marks a significant milestone in the brand’s continued expansion into non-traditional restaurant spaces.

With origins in Detroit, Wing Snob is a nationwide sensation, delighting wing enthusiasts with its sauce-driven menu. Now, fans attending events at Ford Field will have the chance to indulge in Wing Snob’s most popular menu items at the stadium’s Bud Light Party Zone.

“We’re looking forward to introducing Wing Snob to fans during football season and other events at Ford Field,” says Jack Mashini, Wing Snob Co-Founder. “Opening our first stadium booth at Ford Field is a monumental step for Wing Snob.”

The Ford Field location highlights a sampling of popular items from the complete Wing Snob menu, including their classic chicken wings, fries, chicken tenders, and more. There will be rotating special menu items for each stadium event. The addition of Wing Snob to the stadium’s food offerings is part of an ongoing effort to enhance game day and event experiences for all attendees.

Wing Snob’s booth is now open for all major events at Ford Field, starting with the Quittin’ Time Tour: Zach Bryan, and will continue to serve throughout the NFL season and beyond. This exciting development is just the beginning of Wing Snob’s continued plans to expand into more diverse and dynamic venues, offering unique tastes to an even broader audience.