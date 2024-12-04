Wing Snob, the fast-growing chicken wing franchise known for its signature sauces and diverse offerings, is expanding its footprint with the opening of its first restaurant in Florida planned for December 2024. The Riverview location marks the brand’s entry into the Sunshine State, with additional Florida locations planned in Tampa and Davie. Additionally, Wing Snob deepens its reach in the Midwest with new restaurants now open in Oak Lawn, Illinois, and Hartland, Michigan.

Bringing the brand’s restaurant count to 70, this expansion demonstrates Wing Snob’s commitment to bringing its crave-worthy wings and customer-centric dining experience to more communities across the country. With a thriving network of locations and plans for aggressive growth, the brand continues to make its mark in the highly competitive chicken wing market.

“Entering Florida is a pivotal moment for Wing Snob,” says Jack Mashini, Wing Snob Co-Founder. “Riverview is just the beginning as we look to establish a strong presence throughout the state. Combined with new openings in Illinois and Michigan, our growth trajectory reflects the strength of our concept, operational model, and commitment to flavor and quality.”

Since its inception, Wing Snob has differentiated itself by focusing on fresh, never-frozen wings and a wide range of housemade sauces and rubs. The brand caters to diverse tastes with boneless and bone-in options, vegetarian-friendly cauliflower wings, and a growing selection of indulgent sides and sandwiches.

The Riverview location will feature Wing Snob’s signature fast-casual layout, designed to prioritize convenience with an optimized digital ordering system and delivery-friendly operations. The same model will drive success in Oak Lawn and Hartland, where Wing Snob is already a recognized name among local wing enthusiasts.

Florida represents a significant opportunity for Wing Snob, with its dynamic and diverse population. “We’re focused on growing in regions where our product resonates with guests who love bold flavors and fresh food,” added Mashini. “With Riverview as our entry point, we’re building a roadmap to expand statewide and beyond.”

The Illinois and Michigan openings continue to bolster Wing Snob’s presence in its core Midwest markets, where the brand has already built a loyal following.