Wing Zone Adding Robotics into Future Restaurant Builds

Wing Zone on Wednesday announced a partnership with Miso Robotics to make Flippy 2 a part of the chain’s standard build for all future restaurant locations. Wing Zone is the first fast-casual brand in the world, the company says, to spec food robotics into its operations at this level.

“With over 100 new shops in our current development pipeline, our technology roadmap relies heavily on strategic partnerships with companies like Miso, a pioneer in the field of food automation, that has the knowledge, data and resources to design robotics solutions that maximize our efficiency and provide a better overall customer experience,” says David Bloom, Chief Development and Operating Officer of Wing Zone. “Our industry is in dire need of automation, and we are more than ready to deploy it at scale to continue growing our business.”

The partnership comes in parallel with the recently announced Wing Zone Labs—a franchisee of Wing Zone that will also support the brand’s overall corporate innovation efforts. Wing Zone Labs will deploy Flippy at its twenty forthcoming Southern California locations to handle the frying station for chicken wings and other fried menu items.

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce a truly groundbreaking partnership with Wing Zone to incorporate back-of-house automation into all of its future restaurants from this point forward,” says Mike Bell, CEO of Miso Robotics. “No other brand has accepted automation to this degree, and we don’t take their trust in us lightly. We want to establish Wing Zone as the franchise of the future, and this is just the first step in doing so.