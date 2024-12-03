Wings Over, the restaurant brand known for its crispy chicken wings and juicy hand-breaded tenders, has partnered with Cartwheel, the leading enterprise delivery management platform, to power Hybrid Delivery and enhance delivery operations across both its corporate and franchise locations nationwide.

The technology rollout emphasizes Cartwheel’s ability to seamlessly integrate Hybrid Delivery operations across diverse ownership models, while providing direct access to DoorDash Drive On-Demand’s extensive driver network.

Cartwheel’s platform enables Wings Over locations to manage delivery operations in-house, offering sophisticated driver apps and AI-powered dispatch tools that optimize route efficiency and keep costs in check. During times of peak demand or overflow, restaurant locations can simply and seamlessly leverage the nationwide fleet of DoorDash Drive On-Demand drivers.

Wings Over’s selection of Cartwheel for Hybrid Delivery demonstrates the brand’s dedication to creating a memorable, positive guest experience. Cartwheel’s native integration with major POS systems and its flexibility in supporting both corporate and franchise locations ensures consistent delivery quality across all Wings Over establishments.

“Cartwheel has been a game-changer for our delivery operations,” says Michael Buss, Chief Operating Officer, Wings Over. “The technology’s restaurant-first design and flexible architecture enabled us to seamlessly onboard 18 locations – both corporate and franchise – in just one month. Direct access to the DoorDash Drive On-Demand network, combined with Cartwheel’s enterprise-grade features like AI-powered auto-dispatch, gives us exactly what we need to scale our delivery program while maintaining consistency across all locations.”

Cartwheel’s technology improves the delivery experience for both restaurants and their customers. The platform streamlines operations for restaurant managers and employees, and provides real-time tracking to end consumers. Cartwheel also provides multi-location restaurant brands with enhanced catering features and image capture capabilities.

“Wings Over represents the future of delivery-focused restaurant operations,” says Alex Vasilkin, CEO of Cartwheel. “By powering corporate and franchise locations within a single platform and linking our technology with the DoorDash Drive On-Demand driver network, we’re helping Wings Over set new standards for delivery excellence.”

Cartwheel’s enterprise delivery management platform is trusted by dozens of the restaurant industry’s most innovative brands. Customers including leading marketplaces like delivery.com, nationwide brands including Portillo’s – also the first minority stakeholder investor in the platform – P.F. Chang’s, Potbelly and Lou Malnati’s, plus more than 25 of Nation’s Restaurant News’ Top 500 Restaurants, rely on Cartwheel to power their delivery operations.