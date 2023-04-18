Wings Over to Bring Back CBD-Infused Garlic Parm Flavor on 4/20

Wings Over announced a one-day offer of a beloved creation: CBD-Infused Garlic Parm on tots, wings, tenders, and/or tender sandwiches.

Available on April 20 only, guests can enjoy the perfect combination of savory garlic, parmesan, and a touch of CBD. "We're excited to offer our CBD-Infused Garlic Parm flavor, which has been a hit for the past few years," says Chief Wing Officer, Dan Leyva.

The Garlic Parm dry rub is carefully crafted to deliver a delicious burst of flavor, with a touch of CBD oil for an extra special twist. Guests can enjoy the CBD-Infused Garlic Parm on Wings Over’s tots, wings, tenders, and/or tender sandwiches.

"This flavor is perfect for those looking for a fun and unique dining experience," says Leyva. "We look forward to sharing this experience with our guests."

Wings Over is known for its commitment to quality, using fresh, never frozen, tenders and wings. Guests can order the CBD-Infused Garlic Parm flavor only on April 20th, 2023 at order.wingsover.com, the Wings Over app, or in store at participating locations only.