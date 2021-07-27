Wings Over to Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day with $5 Off Deal

Wings Over will celebrate National Chicken Wing Day by offering $5 off any order of $25 or more, on Thursday July 29. Wing fans can enjoy fresh, never frozen, cooked-to-order, crispy chicken wings or hand-breaded tenders tossed in any of Wings Over’s 25 flavors.

“National Wing Day is one of our favorite days of the year, so we wanted to find a way to allow all guests to enjoy their favorite items on our menu. This one-day celebration will offer guests $5 off $25 when ordering their favorite crispy wings or hand-breaded tenders,” says Chief Wing Officer, Dan Leyva.

To receive $5 off, guests can enter promo code WINGDAY21 at checkout at order.wingsover.com or on the Wings Over app. The offer is valid for pickup, takeout, and delivery orders.

Wings Over’s National Chicken Wing Day promotion will be honored at all participating locations on Thursday, July 29th