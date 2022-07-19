Wings Over to Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day with Free Tenders

Wings Over will celebrate its favorite day of the year, National Chicken Wing Day, by offering two free tenders with every order of wings on Friday, July 29, 2022. Wing fans can enjoy fresh, never frozen, cooked-to-order, crispy chicken wings and score 2 free hand-breaded tenders tossed in any of Wings Over’s 25 Signature Flavors.

“National Chicken Wing Day is one of our favorite days of the year. Our guests love our wings as much as they love our tenders, so we wanted to celebrate with both favorites! This one-day celebration will give guests the chance to celebrate chicken wings for the day but also score hand-breaded tenders tossed in one of our 25 Signature Flavors, too,” says Chief Wing Officer, Dan Leyva.

There are three easy steps for guests to receive their free tenders: 1) Head to order.wingsover.com or the Wings Over App. 2) Add any wing order to the cart (any menu item that includes wings) and add ‘2 Tenders’ to the same cart. 3) Add code WINGDAY22 at checkout.

This online/app offer is valid on 7/29/22 only, with one redemption per guest. The offer is valid for pickup, takeout, and delivery orders, at all Wings Over locations.