Wings Over Giving Away Free Tenders for a Year

Wings Over has created ‘SepTender’ to celebrate National Chicken Month and its signature fresh, hand-breaded, chicken tenders, by giving away FREE Tenders For A Year to one lucky winner.

Everyone can participate in the SepTender Sweepstakes for a chance to win free Tenders For A Year. Every online or app order that includes at least 1 Tender menu item will count as 1 entry. Guests will be encouraged to enter once per day via ordering at Order.WingsOver.com or on the Wings Over App. Guests can also enter by following @EatWingsOver on Instagram and engaging with the account’s daily posts.

“We serve the best hand-breaded chicken tenders in the world! Guests have loved our tenders in 25 different flavors for over 20 years, so for National Chicken Month, we wanted to celebrate both our amazing guests and amazing tenders by giving one lucky guest free tenders for a year,” says Chief Wing Officer, Dan Leyva.

To kick off the SepTender Sweepstakes, Wings Over is offering 10% off an order of tenders in September with code SEPTENDER10 at order.wingsover.com or the Wings Over app. Guests can also use code SEASON11 for $5 off $25 (valid 9/9/21-9/13/21)