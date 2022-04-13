Wings Over Infusing Chicken with CBD Oil in Honor of 4/20

Wings Over is celebrating 4/20 with Garlic Parm Wings, Tenders, Tots, and Tender Sandwiches infused with CBD Oil. The special will be available while supplies last on April 20 only and expect to run out before the end of the night.

“Guests have loved our CBD Infused Garlic Parm Lineup over the past few years that we decided to not only bring it back, but also expand the lineup to include Tender Sandwiches,” says Dan Leyva, Wings Over’s Chief Wing Officer.

The Garlic Parm CBD menu items will run as a one-day limited time offer while supplies last at select Wings Over locations only on 4/20/22. Guests can try the CBD Garlic Parm on Wings Over’s famous tots, jumbo wings, hand-breaded tenders, and tender sandwiches.

Guests can order the CBD Menu Lineup online at order.wingsover.com or on the Wings Over app. The CBD infused menu items will include Regular Garlic Parm Tots, 6 Wings, 4 Tenders, and 2 Tender Sandwiches.