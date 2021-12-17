Wings Over to Launch New Original Tender Sandwich

On Monday, December 20, Wings Over is launching its All-New Original Tender Sandwich, a crispy tender on a top-split butter-toasted bun. Guests can choose one of Wings Over’s 25 Signature Flavors for the tender with a Ranch or Blue Cheese drizzle on top.

“Everyone is trying to create a good chicken sandwich, which we’ve been doing for years, but we knew we had an opportunity to create something truly unique and special with our Hand-Breaded Tenders. We designed the perfect tender sandwich that can be enjoyed in 25 different flavors, not just “Regular or Spicy',” at a very appropriate price point. This sandwich sets a whole new standard in the chicken sandwich wars,” says Dan Leyva, Wings Over’s Chief Wing Officer.

Guests can order two Original Tender Sandwiches for $5. Tender Sandwiches are perfect to add to an order, eat as a snack, or order two as a satisfying meal option.

“As far as flavor combinations, we suggest our Medium Buffalo with a Blue Cheese drizzle or our Honey BBQ with a Ranch drizzle. You can choose any combination you’d like... the possibilities are endless,” Leyva continues.

Wings Over is rolling out the Original Tender Sandwich at all locations on Monday, 12/20.