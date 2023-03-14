Wings Over Launches Chicken Parm Flavor for Limited Time

Wings Over announced the launch of its newest flavor—Chicken Parm—on March 15.

Starting March 15, guests can get their hands on Wings Over’s all-new Chicken Parm flavor. The new flavor is available for any tender, wing, or tender sandwich order and will only be available for a limited time.

The new Chicken Parm flavor is a fusion of the classic Italian dish and the signature Wings Over menu items. The Chicken Parm flavor is made with crispy, juicy chicken, tossed in garlic parmesan flavor, topped with a tangy marinara sauce, and sprinkled with parmesan cheese. The result is a mouth-watering combination of flavors that will leave your taste buds craving for more.

Wings Over is known for its commitment to quality, using fresh, never frozen, tenders and wings. Guests can order the new Chicken Parm flavor starting March 15, 2023 at order.wingsover.com, the Wings Over app, or in store. The flavor will only be available for a limited time, so order today.