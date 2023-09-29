Wings Over Launches New LTO Cajun Garlic

Wings Over announced “Spooktober” with the launch of its newest limited-time flavor—Cajun Garlic, on October 1.

Wings Over has long been a pioneer in the world of chicken wings and tenders, renowned for its commitment to fresh, never-frozen quality chicken. The introduction of Cajun Garlic during their “Spooktober” month-long event represents yet another milestone in the brand's journey to deliver unforgettable flavor experiences to its loyal guests.

Starting October 1, guests can get into the spooky spirit with Wings Over’s all-new Cajun Garlic flavor. The new flavor is available for any tender, wing, tender sandwich, waffle fries or tots order and will only be available for the month of October.

The new Cajun Garlic flavor is a fusion of two dry-rub seasonings: fan-favorite Garlic Parmesan and bold Cajun resulting in a mouth-watering combination of spices that will leave your taste buds craving for more with every bite.

Guests can order the new Cajun Garlic flavor starting October 1, 2023 at order.wingsover.com, the Wings Over app, or in store. The flavor will only be available for a limited time, so order today.