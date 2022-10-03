Wings Over Launches 'Wingfluencer' Program for College Students

Wings Over just announced their new ‘Wingfluencer’ program where college students across the nation can apply to create content for the brand and receive free wings and exclusive merch.

If you like social media, creating content, and FREE Wings, this is the right opportunity for you. For a chance to become one of Wings Over’s official Wingfuencer 1) Follow @EatWingsOver on Instagram and Tik Tok. 2) Post at least one Tik Tok or Reel of Wings Over content between

10/3/2022-10/24/2022. 3) Tag @EatWingsOver 4) Use #Wingfluencer2022 in your post.

If you are selected to become a Wingfluencer, you’ll receive $300/month in Wings, exclusive Wings Over branded swag, and be able to show off your creative content to followers across the country on all of their national social media accounts.