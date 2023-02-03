    Wings Over Offering $5 Off Deal for Big Game

    Industry News | February 3, 2023

    Cheer on the best football teams in the league with Wings Over and preorder anytime between 2/6/23 - 2/11/23 for the Big Game on Sunday, February 12. When you preorder, Wing fans can enjoy fresh, never frozen, cooked-to-order, crispy chicken wings and score $5 towards Wings for the following week.

    There are three easy steps for guests to receive their $5 in Wings:

    1) Head to order.wingsover.com or the Wings Over App.

    2) Select “February 12” and your desired pick up time. Submit your scheduled order. 3) Wings Over will send you a unique promo code via email.

    The offer is valid for pickup and takeout orders, at participating Wings Over locations. The $5 promo code is valid 2/13/23 - 2/17/23, with one redemption per guest. No cash value. Cannot be combined with other offers.

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by WTWH Media LLC.

    read more