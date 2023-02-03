Wings Over Offering $5 Off Deal for Big Game

Cheer on the best football teams in the league with Wings Over and preorder anytime between 2/6/23 - 2/11/23 for the Big Game on Sunday, February 12. When you preorder, Wing fans can enjoy fresh, never frozen, cooked-to-order, crispy chicken wings and score $5 towards Wings for the following week.

There are three easy steps for guests to receive their $5 in Wings:

1) Head to order.wingsover.com or the Wings Over App.

2) Select “February 12” and your desired pick up time. Submit your scheduled order. 3) Wings Over will send you a unique promo code via email.

The offer is valid for pickup and takeout orders, at participating Wings Over locations. The $5 promo code is valid 2/13/23 - 2/17/23, with one redemption per guest. No cash value. Cannot be combined with other offers.