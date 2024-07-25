As the chicken-loving community gears up for National Tender Day on Saturday, July 27, Wings Over is doubling the excitement with an irresistible Buy One, Get One Free (BOGO) deal on their popular 4 Tenders, available exclusively online at order.wingsover.com or through the Wings Over app. This special offer will be applied at checkout and limited to one BOGO 4 Tenders per person.

In addition to National Tender Day, Wings Over invites chicken fans to continue the festivities with National Wing Day on Monday, July 29, 2024. On this day, Wings Over will be offering double loyalty points for all orders placed online at order.wingsover.com or through the Wings Over app. This exclusive promotion is valid for one day only, allowing Wings Over customers who have an account to earn rewards twice as fast.

For more information on National Tender Day, and National Wing Day, and to take advantage of these exciting offers, visit order.wingsover.com or download the Wings Over app today!