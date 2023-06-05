Wings Over Opens New Store in Baldwin, New York

Wings Over announced the opening of their newest location in Baldwin, New York. The restaurant is offering a special for 6 free wings to all of its local guests through the end of the month.

"We're thrilled to have opened our newest location in Baldwin, New York," says Wings Over CEO, Dan Leyva. "The Long Island community has welcomed us with open arms for many years now, with our locations in Farmingdale and Valley Steam, so we are honored to share free wings with our local Baldwin neighborhood."

For local guests in Baldwin, take advantage of the BOGO by adding (2) ‘6 Wings’ menu items online at order.wingsover.com or through the app using code BALDWINFB at checkout. The offer is valid for dine-in or pickup orders only, and can be redeemed once per guest through 6/30/23.

Offer valid on first online/app order at the Baldwin location only.

"We take pride in being a part of the Baldwin community and look forward to providing a welcoming space and atmosphere where guests can enjoy great food and service," says Leyva. Wings Over Baldwin is located at 1759 Grand Avenue and will be offering pickup and delivery.