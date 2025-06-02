Prepare for flavor lift-off! Wings Over is cleared for takeoff with a brand-new Limited Time Offer guaranteed to make tastebuds soar; Chili Lime seasoning is landing in all locations this June!

For a limited time only, wing lovers can dive into a flavor adventure: zesty lime with a splash of chili heat that brings the perfect zing. Whether you’re team traditional or all about boneless, this tangy-spicy combo is a saucy little thrill you’ll want to chase again and again. And get this – alongside this seriously awesome new Chili Lime flavor, Wings Over is officially dropping its game-changing boneless wings NATIONWIDE! The boneless option is an in-demand and permanent addition to the menu.

Chili Lime is available for dine-in, carry-out, or delivery. But beware: this fuego flavor is only on the radar for a short while.

WHEN: Starting June 10, 2025

WHERE: All Wings Over Locations