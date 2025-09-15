Wings Over, the legacy chicken spot known for its bold, sauced-up goodness, is introducing a limited-time seasonal offering that’s a basic yet mind-blowing flavor surprise: Pumpkin Spice. Available at all locations starting on September 15, this mouthwatering flavor mashup is a must-try for anyone who loves to celebrate the season by getting cozy in their flannel with PSLs, apple picking, and leaf peeping. For the bold AND basic.

To create this new take on pumpkin spice, Wings Over infuses a cozy blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and just a touch of fiery ginger, a truly unexpected flavor combo of sweet, tangy, and spice in every sense of the word. Want to watch someone’s expression go: just let them try Wings Over’s new Pumpkin Spice flavor – one bite and they’ll wonder why no one thought of this sooner.

In celebration of National Pumpkin Spice Day on October 1st, Wings Over is giving away a FREE branded pumpkin spice tumbler to anyone who mentions it in-store (while supplies last, at participating stores).

Remember: Pumpkin Spice is here for a good time, not a long time. Get your fix at any Wings Over location or by ordering online at https://wingsover.com/ and following the flavor on Instagram @eatwingsover.

WHEN: Available September 15, 2025 – November 30, 2025

WHERE: All Wings Over Locations