Wings Over Reopens Framingham Location

After being closed since December of 2021, Wings Over Framingham reopened at 680 Worcester Road in Hamilton Plaza West. To celebrate, Wings Over is offering 4 free chicken tenders for guests’ first online order using code 4TENDERS at checkout.

Wings Over Director of Operations, Paul Aube, expresses his gratitude: “Our fans in Framingham have been extremely patient with us, and we've been really energized seeing the online reaction following the announcement earlier this month.”

For local guests in Framingham, take advantage of the 4 free tenders for anyone’s first online order by adding (1) ‘4 Tenders’ menu item at order.wingsover.com or through the app using code 4TENDERS at checkout. The offer is valid for dine-in or pickup orders only, and can be redeemed once per guest. Offer valid on first online/app order at the Framingham location only.

Owned and operated by the Savin Brands, the Wings Over Framingham location will be open late, from 11am-11pm Sunday-Thursday, and from 11am-12am Friday-Saturday. Wings Over looks forward to serving juicy, fresh chicken to the Framingham community for years to come.