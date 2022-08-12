Wings Over Unleashes New Cheesy Bacon Chicken Menu

Cheese and bacon makes everything better. That’s why Wings Over has created three new delicious items centered around chicken, cheese, and bacon, to launch an all-new Cheesy Bacon Chicken Menu.

Starting August 15, guests can get their hands on Wings Over’s three all-new Cheesy Bacon Chicken Menu items. The new menu includes Cheesy Chicken Loaded Nachos with Waffle Fries, Cheesy Chicken Loaded Nachos with Tots, and Loaded Tender Sandwiches. These fully loaded items will only be available for a limited time.

“For a long time, guests have been asking for more menu items that combine our signature tenders with fries or melted cheese, so we took that as inspiration to create our Cheesy Chicken Loaded Nachos! Guests can enjoy our juicy tenders in any of our 25 flavors, loaded with melted cheese and crispy bacon, all over a bed of tasty waffle fries or tots! It’s the perfect dish to enjoy a little bit of everything,” says Chief Wing Officer, Dan Leyva.

“Cheese and bacon make everything more delicious so we didn’t just stop with the new Nachos, we carried over the melted cheese and bacon to smother our Original Tender Sandwich, creating our new Loaded Tender Sandwich! The Cheesy Chicken Loaded Nachos and the Loaded Tender Sandwich are so good,” Leyva continues.

The Cheesy Chicken Loaded Nachos include either signature waffle fries or tots loaded with hand-breaded crispy chicken tenders, smothered with melted cheese, and crispy bacon. The Loaded Tender Sandwich includes a signature crispy chicken tender on a top-split, butter-toasted bun, smothered with melted cheese and crispy bacon.

Guests can order the new Cheesy Bacon Chicken Menu starting August 15 at order.wingsover.com, the Wings Over app, or in store. The menu will only be available for a limited time.