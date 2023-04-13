Wingstop Adds 72andSunny as New Creative Agency of Record

Wingstop Restaurants Inc. – the award-winning flavor brand with nearly 2,000 restaurants globally – announced the appointment of 72andSunny as its new creative agency of record. The brand plans to continue scaling awareness through its new partnership by building upon existing momentum and winning more occasions with fresh, compelling creative.

"This partnership marks the next chapter of Wingstop's growth story and I believe 72andSunny is the agency that will help us execute our strategy of achieving $2M AUVs," says Michael Skipworth, Wingstop's President & CEO. "While 2022 marked our 19th consecutive year of same-store sales growth, we continue to have a meaningful opportunity to scale brand awareness."

Wingstop's partnership with 72andSunny begins immediately with plans to execute a strategic approach to marketing and attract new guests with attention-grabbing, mouth-watering new advertising spots and creative to follow.

"We are thrilled to partner with Wingstop and amplify consumers' love for this brand in culture while using our creativity to unlock possibilities that drive growth," says Marianne Malina, 72andSunny's President of North America. "We were especially drawn to the world class leaders that drive this dynamic business. Their vision is ambitious and inspiring and together we will be unstoppable."

Wingstop will announce fiscal first quarter 2023 financial results on May 3, 2023