Wingstop Adds SVP of Global Development to Nicolas Boudet's Role

Wingstop announced an expanded role for Nicolas Boudet to SVP of Global Development in addition to his current role, President of International.

"Since joining in 2018, Nicolas has made a profound impact on Wingstop's international footprint, pioneering the UK market and laying incredible groundwork for global growth," says Chairman and CEO Charlie Morrison. "Nicolas' strong background in development at leading brands will help catapult Wingstop to achieve our stated vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand."

In addition to launching Wingstop in the UK, Nicolas' leadership within the market included Wingstop's first foray into ghost kitchens—a strategy the brand continues to replicate in the US. He also helped oversee the extension of Wingstop Mexico's development agreement, which will double the current market presence and result in 200 restaurants by 2028, as well as the brand's entrance into the Canadian market slated to occur early 2022.

Prior to joining Wingstop, Nicolas served as the Group President of International for FOCUS Brands and previously served as Chief Development Officer, Head of Franchising for Taco Bell US as well as Chief Development Officer, Latin America and Caribbean for Yum! Brands. His impressive accomplishments and roles across a variety of quick-service restaurant brands have poised him as a respected leader both in the international and development space.