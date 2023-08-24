Wingstop Announces $125 Million Share Repurchase Agreement

Wingstop announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (“ASR”) with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC to repurchase $125.0 million of Wingstop common stock. The ASR was entered into under Wingstop’s previously announced $250.0 million share repurchase program. After completion of the ASR, $125.0 million will remain available under Wingstop’s share repurchase program.

Wingstop is funding the ASR with cash on hand. Under the terms of the agreement, Wingstop will receive an initial share delivery of approximately 567,000 shares, with the final settlement scheduled to occur no later than the end of fiscal year 2023. The final number of shares to be repurchased by Wingstop under the ASR will be based on the volume-weighted average stock price of Wingstop’s common stock during the term of the agreement, less a discount and subject to adjustments.