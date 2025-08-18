Wingstop is doubling down on flavor with the next Wingstop Drop – and this time, it is all about tenders. Starting today, August 18, through Sunday, August 24, fans can score Wingstop’s newest menu innovation (and more of it) with Buy-One-Get-One free 4-piece tenders*.

That’s 8 tenders – hand sauced-and-tossed in any 12 bold, distinctive flavors to choose from.

“Tenders are having a moment. But Wingstop tenders are the best there are,” said Wingstop’s Chief Revenue Officer, Mark Christenson. “The response has been incredible, and we’re giving fans more of the tenders they’re craving with BOGO tenders all week long as their fantasy drafts close and preseason matchups intensify.”

Fans can claim their BOGO free 4-piece tenders with promo code BOGOTENDERS when they add an a la carte 4-piece tender to their order at Wingstop.com or in the Wingstop app – now, for a limited time.

*See Wingstop.com/Offers for full details.