Wingstop Inc. announced expanded support for communities, in response to natural disasters in Texas. When ordering through Wingstop.com or the Wingstop app this month, guests can round up to the nearest dollar at checkout, with 100% of donations supporting the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund. Donations will not only support Texas, but also provide critical aid across the nation, for up to $1 million in contributions.

On July 15, Wingstop will also launch Family Flavor Day – a statewide effort where 15% of sales from all Texas Wingstop restaurants will be donated to the American Red Cross. To amplify the impact, Wingstop will match every donation – dollar for dollar – made through the Round-Up campaign and Family Flavor Day, up to $500,000.

“We’re heartbroken by the devastation caused by natural disasters sweeping Texas, and we remain grateful for the heroism of first responders in impacted areas,” said Wingstop’s President & CEO, Michael Skipworth. “Texas is our home, and supporting our people and the communities we serve is the Wingstop Way. We’re proud to stand alongside our guests with this effort.”

In addition to this fundraising initiative, Wingstop will continue supporting affected communities through meal deliveries to local organizations leading on-the-ground relief efforts.