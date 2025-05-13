Wingstop is coming to the table with another bold flavor and a new big value, just in time for summer. Starting today, May 12, fans nationwide* can get their hands on Mexican Street Spice – a limited-time-only flavor inspired by the taste of Mexican street corn – available on Wingstop’s latest 20 for $20 deal* featuring classic wings.

This distinctive new flavor brings together a blend of spices, parmesan cheese and a kick of lime. Perfect for fans craving what made Wingstop famous – iconic flavor on cooked-to-order chicken wings – Mexican Street Spice can be sauced-and-tossed on Wingstop’s classic wings, as well as the new crispy tenders and chicken sandwich. To celebrate the inspiration behind the flavor, Mexican Street Spice will also be offered on Wingstop’s famous fried corn and fries for the ultimate flavor experience.

“Only Wingstop, the Flavor Experts, could take the taste of Mexican street corn and turn it into an unexpected and craveable wing flavor,” said Wingstop’s Chief Revenue Officer, Mark Christenson. “A huge hit in testing, Mexican Street Spice is an iconic summer flavor that’s designed to elevate the fan experience and attract a new wave of flavor fans – one you can’t miss, especially through our new 20 for $20 deal.”

Mexican Street Spice delivers bold taste without the heat, making it a crowd-pleaser that’s perfect for sharing – or not.

Order today at Wingstop.com or through the Wingstop app, while supplies last.

*See Wingstop.com/Offers for full details.