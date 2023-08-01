Wingstop Announces Partnership with No Kid Hungry

Wingstop Charities – the charitable arm of Wingstop Restaurants Inc. – announced its national partnership with No Kid Hungry, where 100% of Round Up collections from Wingstop.com and the Wingstop app in the months of August and September 2023 will be donated to No Kid Hungry.

Wingstop’s Round Up program launched in November 2022, where flavor fans immediately embraced the opportunity to impact their local communities by rounding up their digital checks to the nearest dollar. Now through September 30, 2023, contributions will be donated to the Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign, that is changing the way schools and communities ensure hungry children have the food they need to learn, grow and succeed.

No Kid Hungry was selected because of its alignment with Wingstop Charities’ mission to “amplify the flavor of our communities through service, focused on the environment, education, sports, food and entrepreneurship.”

“There are natural synergies between the missions of Wingstop Charities and No Kid Hungry, and many Wingstop team members were already active supporters of No Kid Hungry financially. The partnership was organic,” says Kelley Hartley, Board Chair of Wingstop Charities. “Together, we will have an even greater impact in the communities we serve.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Wingstop Charities,” says Allison Shuffield, Managing Director of Corporate Partnerships. “Their dedication to youth makes them a perfect partner to help us end childhood hunger by ensuring all kids get three nutritious meals a day. While 9 million kids could face hunger this year, our partnership with Wingstop Charities can make a significant impact in the lives of kids facing food insecurity and poverty.”

In addition to No Kid Hungry, Wingstop Charities supports team members experiencing financial hardship, amplifies community efforts through grants, and provides scholarships to first generation team members.