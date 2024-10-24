The NBA and Wingstop announced a multiyear partnership making Wingstop the Official Chicken Partner of the NBA and NBA G League. The agreement marks Wingstop’s first official partnership with a major U.S. professional sports league.

As Wingstop continues to grow its footprint with more than 2,350 restaurants and counting, the supercharged flavor brand will leverage media exposure through virtual and courtside signage during nationally televised NBA broadcasts and will appear on the leagues’ social and digital platforms throughout the season.

“Our fans love watching NBA while enjoying our cooked-to-order wings, hand sauced-and-tossed in our bold flavors,” said Michael Skipworth, Wingstop’s President & CEO. “This partnership is another demonstration of Wingstop being in a category-of-one, claiming our spot as the Official Chicken and Official Wing Partner of the NBA.”

As part of the partnership, Wingstop will have a significant presence at NBA All-Star, beginning with NBA All-Star 2025 in the San Francisco Bay Area. Flavor fans can get excited for Wingstop to become the presenting partner of the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Green Carpet, which showcases celebrity arrivals in advance of the annual exhibition game and will be held on Friday, Feb. 14 at Oakland Arena.

“Wingstop is an industry leader that has established itself as a mainstay in the gameday routines of many of our fans,” said Julie Morris, NBA Senior Vice President of Commercial Development and Media. “We welcome Wingstop to the NBA family and look forward to collaborating on unique and exciting ways to engage with our fans, bringing them closer to the sport they love.”

The partnership builds on Wingstop’s existing relationships with the NBA family, which include team partnerships with the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks.