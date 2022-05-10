Wingstop Brings Back Three Flavor Remixes

Wingstop fans love flavor and they're not afraid to show it. That's why Wingstop is bringing back three beloved flavor remixes: the zesty fire of Hot Lemon, the soulful tang of Bayou BBQ, and the savory punch of Lemon Garlic. These remixes are available now for a limited time in restaurants nationwide.

The remixes got their start when fans began posting on social media about combining two Wingstop flavors to create an original, new flavor from the distinctive, bold 11 flavors that anchor the menu on a daily basis. The brand gave them a try and realized their fans were clearly on to something. Since first introducing these popular remixes, fans have been clamoring for a reappearance. The three returning flavors span the spicy, savory spectrum:

Hot Lemon: Combining the kick of Wingstop's Original Hot with the iconic Lemon Pepper seasoning, Hot Lemon creates a twist on two classics that's equal parts zesty and spicy.

Bayou BBQ: Inspired by the flavors of the south, this flavor combines Hickory Smoked BBQ with a spike of the brand's signature Cajun seasoning.

Lemon Garlic: Lemon Pepper is on a roll – in addition to Hot Lemon, it stars alongside Wingstop's savory, buttery Garlic Parmesan in this remix with a zesty pepper-y punch.

"We're in the business of flavor and constantly exploring innovations that will add intrigue to our hand-sauced-and-tossed offerings," says Marisa Carona, Chief Growth Officer. "Limited-time-only flavors excite our core fans and also prompt new guests to give them a try so – as a spin on the familiar – we brought back a mashup of our most popular flavors, which we dub flavor remixes."

Now for a limited time, fans can get their flavor remix fix on Wingstop.com and the Wingstop app. For the most bang for their flavor buck, fans can add the Boneless Meal Deal to their carts for 20 boneless wings for only $15.99 in their choice of four flavors – a great opportunity to taste each remix plus another favorite – complete with a large fry and two dips.