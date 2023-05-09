Wingstop Celebrates Milestone 2,000th Restaurant

Wingstop announced the opening of its 2,000th global restaurant in Pittsburgh. This milestone comes on the heels of continued, industry-leading momentum, having delivered 20 percent same-store sales growth in the first quarter of 2023 and achieving its 19th consecutive year of same-store sales growth in 2022. With significant whitespace ahead, this development milestone is one step in Wingstop's journey to Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand status, with a goal of over 7,000 restaurants globally.

In honor of Wingstop's 2,000th restaurant milestone, the Flavor Experts released a list of “2,000 Ways to Wingstop,” serving as ordering inspiration.

"I'm proud of our team and Wingstop brand partners for driving Wingstop's growth story as we achieve our 2,000th restaurant opening," says Michael Skipworth, Wingstop's President & CEO. "But our story is far from over – in fact, we're just getting started. We have a significant opportunity in front of us to scale Wingstop from 2,000 restaurants today to over 7,000 restaurants with an accelerated pace of growth on our mission to Serve the World Flavor."

In honor of the 2,000th restaurant milestone, Wingstop released a list of "2,000 Ways to Wingstop" serving as ordering inspiration. Rooted in the insight that fans often revert to their same order, the list highlights craveable ways to experience Wingstop's distinctive flavor in various corners of the world, complete with viral menu hacks popularized on social media.

At the 2,000th restaurant in Pittsburgh, Wingstop will host a ribbon cutting at 4885 McKnight Road on May 9, 2023 followed by a celebration for flavor fans – happening from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET – with free samples of hand sauced-and-tossed wings and chicken sandwiches.