As a historically huge sales day at Wingstop, Valentine’s Day proves that not everyone is looking for fancy experiences. Some couples just want to Wingstop & Chill. To make ordering easy, Wingstop’s Head of Culinary, Chef Larry Bellah dropped the deets of his official chef-recommended order, a top-notch flavor experience that is great for Valentines, Galentines and Singletines.

Chef Larry’s perfect Valentine’s Day combo — how to order:

Click the 15 Pc Meal for 2 – an abundant combo that will feed you and your boo without breaking the bank: $25.49 for 15 boneless + classic wings, a large fry, 2 dips and 2 20 oz drinks. Choose two flavors – Specially curated for the day of love: Hot Honey Rub – the perfect pairing for you and your hunny! This fan-favorite bold dry rub combines the sweetness of honey just right with a kick from cayenne pepper and ancho chili.

Sweet Chili Glaze – both sweet and spicy, just like every good relationship. This flavor brings the bold taste of sweet chili, savory hoisin and spicy red chili sauce to life, all topped with sesame seeds for an extra crunch. Elevate your fry (*menu hack*) – Level up your large fry by adding Hot Honey Rub seasoning for the perfect sweet heat. Select two drinks and dips – No sacrifice needed – one for you, and one for your boo. Add on a brownie – To beshared for the ultimate sweet treat. Deliver – No need to even leave the couch.

Chef Larry Bellah: “Believe it or not, Valentine’s Day is historically a huge sales day for Wingstop, proving that fans aren’t just looking for fancy date nights. A casual night in can also be the perfect occasion for Wingstop, and this Valentine’s Day, we’ve got you covered with my ideal order. The 15-piece meal for 2 features a sweet and spicy flavor combo of Hot Honey Rub and Sweet Chili Glaze with fries, ranch and drinks for an indulgent, bold and flavorful match made in heaven.”