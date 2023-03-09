Wingstop Creates Soap Inspired by its Proprietary Ranch Dressing

Fans claim that Wingstop's ranch is so good, they'd bathe in it. This National Ranch Day on March 10, Wingstop and Buff City Soap are giving fans the chance to do just that. The companies are offering bars of ranch-scented, ranch-inspired soaps – reminiscent of bathing in ranch – to the first 100 fans. And, to make celebrating even more delectable, guests can get a free side of ranch with the code "FREERANCH" on Wingstop.com and the app.

The look and smell of the soap replicates the beloved dip available in Wingstop restaurants everywhere. With notes of buttermilk, parsley and dill, fans can smell the undeniably craveable Wingstop ranch while bathing. The soap itself is a milky, speckled texture, resembling a cup of ranch packed with seasoning, complete with faux veggie toppers. But, no matter how tasty the soap may look, the brands caution not to slurp up the soapy suds, instead saving their appetite for Wingstop's irresistible menu items.

Fans eager to turn their bathtubs into tubs of ranch can visit BatheInRanch.com to claim the aptly named "Bathe in Ranch" limited-edition soap beginning at 10 a.m. CT on March 10, shipped to the first 100 people in the U.S. to claim.

"Fans can't get enough of our ranch. In fact, some love it so much they claim they'd take a bath in it. Flavor fans – here is your chance!" says Michael Skipworth, Wingstop's President & CEO. "But, if you're a Wingstop fan and bathing in ranch isn't your thing, don't worry, we are giving away free ranch in our restaurants on National Ranch Day."

On March 10, 2023, fans can add a regular-sized a la carte ranch dip to their cart on Wingstop.com or the Wingstop App and add promo code "FREERANCH" at checkout to get in on the action.